Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.04, to imply an increase of 5.02% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The SKLZ share’s 52-week high remains $46.3, putting it -143.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.81. The company has a valuation of $7.37 Billion, with an average of 17.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SKLZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

After registering a 5.02% upside in the last session, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.47 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 6.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.75%, and -39.77% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.8%. Short interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw shorts transact 21.9 Million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.4, implying an increase of 64.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKLZ has been trading 78.57% off suggested target high and 47.06% from its likely low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 7.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Skillz Inc. insiders hold 23.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.7% of the shares at 55.55% float percentage. In total, 127 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.28 Million shares (or 7.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $465.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wildcat Capital Management, LLC with 21.43 Million shares, or about 7.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $428.66 Million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port holds roughly 6,343,045 shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.03 Million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about $80.6 Million.