Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO)’s traded shares stood at 2,319,187 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.85, to imply an increase of 7.95% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The GORO share’s 52-week high remains $5.04, putting it -76.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.48. The company has a valuation of $210.83 Million, with an average of 945.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GORO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) trade information

After registering a 7.95% upside in the latest session, Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.94- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.33%, and 7.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.89%. Short interest in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) saw shorts transact 2.7 Million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying an increase of 84.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.25 and $5.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GORO has been trading 84.21% off suggested target high and 84.21% from its likely low.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -204.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation has its next earnings report out on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Resource Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.75%.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO)’s Major holders

Gold Resource Corporation insiders hold 3.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.93% of the shares at 40.23% float percentage. In total, 133 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 6.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.77 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 3.82 Million shares, or about 5.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.12 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 3,528,996 shares. This is just over 4.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.13 Million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about $6.19 Million.