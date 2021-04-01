Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s traded shares stood at 1,809,295 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.96, to imply a decline of -1.1% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BORR share’s 52-week high remains $2.86, putting it -197.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $260.85 Million, with an average of 3.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BORR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

After registering a -1.1% downside in the last session, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.08 this Thursday, Mar 25, jumping 10.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.47%, and -21.61% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 18.42%. Short interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw shorts transact 1.93 Million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.82, implying a decline of -14.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.58 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BORR has been trading 4.17% off suggested target high and -39.58% from its likely low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Borr Drilling Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) shares are +51.84% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.7% this quarter before jumping 67.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $64.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $104.1 Million and $84Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -38.2% before falling -6.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 41.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Borr Drilling Limited insiders hold 11.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.99% of the shares at 24.77% float percentage. In total, 42 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artemis Investment Management LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.4 Million shares (or 3.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 2.33 Million shares, or about 0.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.89 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service and DFA Continental Small Company Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service holds roughly 95,212 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $117.11 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 65.39 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $56.61 Thousand.