Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s traded shares stood at 2,259,487 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.97, to imply a decline of -3.94% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The APTO share’s 52-week high remains $9, putting it -50.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.39. The company has a valuation of $532.19 Million, with an average of 30.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APTO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

After registering a -3.94% downside in the last session, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.46- this Tuesday, Mar 30, jumping 7.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.05%, and 50.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.42%. Short interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) saw shorts transact 2.42 Million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.91, implying an increase of 82.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.17 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APTO has been trading 134.51% off suggested target high and 20.1% from its likely low.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -28.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Aptose Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 4.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.27% of the shares at 57.95% float percentage. In total, 81 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.03 Million shares (or 9.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is DRW Securities, LLC with 7.98 Million shares, or about 8.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $34.94 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 2,299,000 shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 94.1 Thousand, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about $387.68 Thousand.