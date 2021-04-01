RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.36, to imply an increase of 1.47% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The RLX share’s 52-week high remains $35, putting it -237.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.89. The company has a valuation of $16.09 Billion, with an average of 37.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RLX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 1,394,800 shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 976.71 Thousand, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about $17.1 Million.