Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares stood at 40,389,188 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.84, to imply an increase of 5.29% or $1.8 in intraday trading. The PLUG share’s 52-week high remains $75.49, putting it -110.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $21.13 Billion, with an average of 28.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PLUG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

After registering a 5.29% upside in the last session, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.40 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.95%, and -25.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.69%. Short interest in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw shorts transact 43.66 Million shares and set a 1.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.82, implying an increase of 72.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29 and $78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLUG has been trading 117.63% off suggested target high and -19.08% from its likely low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plug Power Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are +172.34% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.14% against 20.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before falling -133.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Plug Power Inc. insiders hold 11.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.43% of the shares at 64% float percentage. In total, 632 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 47.16 Million shares (or 10.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.6 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.47 Million shares, or about 8.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.37 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12,832,508 shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $435.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.32 Million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about $547.44 Million.