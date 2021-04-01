Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s traded shares stood at 3,180,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.77, to imply a decline of -3.8% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The FENG share’s 52-week high remains $2.83, putting it -59.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $129.05 Million, with an average of 13.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FENG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

After registering a -3.8% downside in the last session, Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.83 this Thursday, Mar 25, jumping 37.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.18%, and -0.56% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 47.5%. Short interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) saw shorts transact 182.94 Million shares and set a 68.77 days time to cover.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.29% annually.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

Phoenix New Media Limited insiders hold 24.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.53% of the shares at 31.24% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 5.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 927.5 Thousand shares, or about 2.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.11 Million.

We also have IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, IVA Fiduciary Tr-IVA International Fd holds roughly 322,657 shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $387.19 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 174.95 Thousand, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about $311.41 Thousand.