P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)’s traded shares stood at 6,566,524 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.79, to imply an increase of 18.02% or $1.19 in intraday trading. The PFIN share’s 52-week high remains $9.7, putting it -24.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.1. The company has a valuation of $22Million, with an average of 3.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for P&F Industries, Inc. (PFIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PFIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) trade information

After registering a 18.02% upside in the latest session, P&F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.70- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 20.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.47%, and 14.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.76%. Short interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw shorts transact 313Thousand shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

P&F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 587% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)’s Major holders

P&F Industries, Inc. insiders hold 54.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.58% of the shares at 7.83% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 63.26 Thousand shares (or 1.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $382.72 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.04 Thousand shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $121.22 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the P&F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 19,462 shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $117.75 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.34 Thousand, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about $102.11 Thousand.