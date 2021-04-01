Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares stood at 7,974,037 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.19, to imply an increase of 3.27% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The OPEN share’s 52-week high remains $39.24, putting it -85.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.55. The company has a valuation of $11.85 Billion, with an average of 10.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OPEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.48.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

After registering a 3.27% upside in the last session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.39 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 9.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.86%, and -24.38% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.78%. Short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw shorts transact 10.62 Million shares and set a 1.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.2, implying an increase of 66.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPEN has been trading 98.21% off suggested target high and 41.58% from its likely low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -318.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Opendoor Technologies Inc. insiders hold 15.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.31% of the shares at 58.2% float percentage. In total, 145 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 73.62 Million shares (or 12.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.67 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VK Services, LLC with 46.12 Million shares, or about 7.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.05 Billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds roughly 6,655,589 shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $186.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.39 Million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about $122.9 Million.