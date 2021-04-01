Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s traded shares stood at 1,159,867 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.81, to imply an increase of 4.38% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The ONCY share’s 52-week high remains $4.7, putting it -23.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $190.23 Million, with an average of 3.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONCY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

After registering a 4.38% upside in the last session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.95- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 3.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.3%, and 18.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.08%. Short interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw shorts transact 1.75 Million shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.49, implying an increase of 122.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.75 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONCY has been trading 293.7% off suggested target high and 24.67% from its likely low.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 62.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. insiders hold 1.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.08% of the shares at 2.1% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Creative Planning. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 180Thousand shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $428.4 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 174.22 Thousand shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $414.64 Thousand.