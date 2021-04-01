XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.98, to imply an increase of 1.81% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The XL share’s 52-week high remains $35, putting it -289.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.24. The company has a valuation of $1.18 Billion, with an average of 5.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for XL Fleet Corp. (XL), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

After registering a 1.81% upside in the last session, XL Fleet Corp. (XL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.05 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 10.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.11%, and -36.63% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -62.16%. Short interest in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) saw shorts transact 7.54 Million shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 234.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XL has been trading 234.08% off suggested target high and 234.08% from its likely low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

XL Fleet Corp. insiders hold 39.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.15% of the shares at 18.55% float percentage. In total, 82 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3Million shares (or 2.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 1.72 Million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $40.72 Million.