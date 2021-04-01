Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares stood at 1,486,361 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $184.33, to imply an increase of 1.42% or $2.58 in intraday trading. The TDOC share’s 52-week high remains $308, putting it -67.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $135.52. The company has a valuation of $28.16 Billion, with an average of 3.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TDOC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

After registering a 1.42% upside in the latest session, Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $189.1 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.09%, and -17.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.42%. Short interest in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw shorts transact 12.42 Million shares and set a 3.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $259.81, implying an increase of 40.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $210 and $330 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDOC has been trading 79.03% off suggested target high and 13.93% from its likely low.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teladoc Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares are -16.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.06% against 13.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -60% this quarter before falling -58.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 81.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $452.11 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $486.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $178.24 Million and $220.67 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 153.7% before jumping 120.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -289.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.92% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health, Inc. insiders hold 5.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.65% of the shares at 83.62% float percentage. In total, 1196 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.47 Million shares (or 7.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.29 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.31 Million shares, or about 6.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.86 Billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5,540,299 shares. This is just over 3.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.69 Million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about $816.88 Million.