Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s traded shares stood at 13,681,501 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.55, to imply an increase of 15.07% or $1.12 in intraday trading. The SNOA share’s 52-week high remains $19.6, putting it -129.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.6. The company has a valuation of $16.8 Million, with an average of 54.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 55.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNOA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

After registering a 15.07% upside in the latest session, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.89- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 14.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.61%, and 1.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.53%. Short interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw shorts transact 1.12 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 5.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNOA has been trading 5.26% off suggested target high and 5.26% from its likely low.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 84.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.9% of the shares at 9% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 91.73 Thousand shares (or 4.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $665.99 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Associates Inc. with 46.3 Thousand shares, or about 2.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $336.15 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 15,900 shares. This is just over 0.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.43 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.27 Thousand, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about $81.81 Thousand.