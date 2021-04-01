iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares stood at 35,220,296 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.62, to imply a decline of -3.43% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The IQ share’s 52-week high remains $28.97, putting it -74.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.51. The company has a valuation of $13.12 Billion, with an average of 58.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for iQIYI, Inc. (IQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give IQ a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

After registering a -3.43% downside in the last session, iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.44 this Thursday, Mar 25, jumping 29.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.27%, and -34.39% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.92%. Short interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) saw shorts transact 62.5 Million shares and set a 3.75 days time to cover.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iQIYI, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) shares are -27.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.26% against 14.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.1% this quarter before jumping 6.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.11 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.2 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.09 Billion and $1.1 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.8% before jumping 9.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 32.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.75% annually.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI, Inc. insiders hold 0.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.49% of the shares at 74.71% float percentage. In total, 354 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 38.65 Million shares (or 10.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $675.58 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 31.84 Million shares, or about 8.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $556.54 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 3,457,929 shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 Million, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about $75.98 Million.