Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares stood at 26,810,854 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.22, to imply an increase of 5.01% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The MRO share’s 52-week high remains $13.29, putting it -18.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.15. The company has a valuation of $8.93 Billion, with an average of 23.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

After registering a 5.01% upside in the latest session, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.64 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.75%, and 0.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.54%. Short interest in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) saw shorts transact 33.29 Million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.8, implying an increase of 14.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRO has been trading 69.34% off suggested target high and -37.61% from its likely low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Oil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares are +156.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -121.55% against 11.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.2% this quarter before jumping 105% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $945.83 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.23 Billion and $272Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.1% before jumping 271.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -409.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Oil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.74%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Marathon Oil Corporation insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.89% of the shares at 72.12% float percentage. In total, 724 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 83.51 Million shares (or 10.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $557.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 63.9 Million shares, or about 8.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $426.21 Million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 30,151,987 shares. This is just over 3.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.98 Million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $146.62 Million.