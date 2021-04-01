Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares stood at 2,956,571 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.31, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The LAZR share’s 52-week high remains $47.8, putting it -96.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.87. The company has a valuation of $7.88 Billion, with an average of 4.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LAZR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.08 this Thursday, Mar 25, jumping 6.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.74%, and -10.39% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -28.5%. Short interest in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw shorts transact 8.9 Million shares and set a 1.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.5, implying an increase of 41.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAZR has been trading 64.54% off suggested target high and -1.28% from its likely low.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.46% annually.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Luminar Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 30.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.81% of the shares at 21.3% float percentage. In total, 158 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canvas GP 1, L.L.C. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.91 Million shares (or 3.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $234.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with 1.5 Million shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $50.97 Million.