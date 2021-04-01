LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s traded shares stood at 2,275,768 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.34, to imply an increase of 5.6% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The LIVX share’s 52-week high remains $6.95, putting it -60.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $327.58 Million, with an average of 7.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LIVX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) trade information

After registering a 5.6% upside in the last session, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.95- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 37.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.5%, and 9.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.32%. Short interest in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) saw shorts transact 4.67 Million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.58, implying an increase of 74.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIVX has been trading 130.41% off suggested target high and 38.25% from its likely low.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LiveXLive Media, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) shares are +63.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.64% against 17.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40% this quarter before jumping 23.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $19.89 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.55 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.88 Million and $11.32 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 101.3% before jumping 72.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -25.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s Major holders

LiveXLive Media, Inc. insiders hold 23.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.69% of the shares at 52% float percentage. In total, 90 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.33 Million shares (or 13.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RHO Capital Partners Inc with 3.72 Million shares, or about 4.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.22 Million.

We also have Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc holds roughly 9,050,589 shares. This is just over 11.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 Million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about $4.81 Million.