Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares stood at 4,464,290 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.27, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The LI share’s 52-week high remains $47.7, putting it -88.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.31. The company has a valuation of $22.75 Billion, with an average of 12.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Li Auto Inc. (LI), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside in the latest session, Li Auto Inc. (LI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.13 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.98%, and -2.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.8%. Short interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw shorts transact 18.61 Million shares and set a 0.95 days time to cover.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 77.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.37% of the shares at 9.38% float percentage. In total, 230 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse Ag/. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.63 Million shares (or 0.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $133.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with 4.5 Million shares, or about 0.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $129.74 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 3,656,547 shares. This is just over 0.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 Million, or 0.2% of the shares, all valued at about $37.57 Million.