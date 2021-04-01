ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares stood at 2,351,393 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.74, to imply a decline of -0.04% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IBRX share’s 52-week high remains $45.42, putting it -91.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $9.1 Billion, with an average of 1.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IBRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

After registering a -0.04% downside in the last session, ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.52 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 24.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.33%, and -26.98% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 78.09%. Short interest in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw shorts transact 4.46 Million shares and set a 3.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18, implying a decline of -24.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IBRX has been trading -24.18% off suggested target high and -24.18% from its likely low.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ImmunityBio, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) shares are +230.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10% against 7.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -10.5% this quarter before falling -5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -9.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $20Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.7% annually.