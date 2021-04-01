Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares stood at 2,204,809 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.01, to imply an increase of 3.15% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The HYLN share’s 52-week high remains $58.66, putting it -432.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.83. The company has a valuation of $1.87 Billion, with an average of 4.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

After registering a 3.15% upside in the latest session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.77 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 7.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.37%, and -34.65% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -33.62%. Short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw shorts transact 11.05 Million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -130.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Hyliion Holdings Corp. insiders hold 35.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.85% of the shares at 38.63% float percentage. In total, 114 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.6 Million shares (or 4.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 2.17 Million shares, or about 1.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $35.82 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,598,038 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 Million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about $36Million.