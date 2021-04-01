Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for QuantumScape Corporation (QS), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

After registering a 1.54% upside in the last session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.73 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 6.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.44%, and -18.53% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -47.01%. Short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) saw shorts transact 11.74 Million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.25, implying an increase of 30.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QS has been trading 56.42% off suggested target high and 16.2% from its likely low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

QuantumScape Corporation insiders hold 30.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.02% of the shares at 51.47% float percentage. In total, 199 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.5 Million shares (or 5.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.06 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 9.03 Million shares, or about 4.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $762.51 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 763,227 shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 483.64 Thousand, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about $26.57 Million.