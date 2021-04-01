Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s traded shares stood at 1,005,803 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.32, to imply an increase of 13.53% or $7.19 in intraday trading. The HYFM share’s 52-week high remains $95.48, putting it -58.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.59. The company has a valuation of $2.06 Billion, with an average of 481.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 443.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HYFM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.25, implying an increase of 28.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $67 and $95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HYFM has been trading 57.49% off suggested target high and 11.07% from its likely low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -21.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Major holders

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. insiders hold 55.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.75% of the shares at 57.3% float percentage. In total, 97 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 936.27 Thousand shares (or 2.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with 561.36 Thousand shares, or about 1.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $29.52 Million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 605,401 shares. This is just over 1.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 507.53 Thousand, or 1.6% of the shares, all valued at about $38.32 Million.