Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s traded shares stood at 1,080,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.75, to imply an increase of 10.54% or $3.6 in intraday trading. The DNMR share’s 52-week high remains $66.3, putting it -75.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.7. The company has a valuation of $3.32 Billion, with an average of 3.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DNMR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58, implying an increase of 53.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54 and $62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNMR has been trading 64.24% off suggested target high and 43.05% from its likely low.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jefferies Group Inc with 2.25 Million shares, or about 2.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $52.9 Million.