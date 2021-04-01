CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s traded shares stood at 2,074,288 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $187.8, to imply an increase of 2.9% or $5.29 in intraday trading. The CRWD share’s 52-week high remains $251.28, putting it -33.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.11. The company has a valuation of $41.98 Billion, with an average of 4.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRWD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

After registering a 2.9% upside in the latest session, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $194.5 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.35%, and -16.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.74%. Short interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw shorts transact 9.11 Million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $252, implying an increase of 34.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $205 and $295 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRWD has been trading 57.08% off suggested target high and 9.16% from its likely low.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) shares are +33.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.11% against -0.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 55.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.35% of the shares at 75.63% float percentage. In total, 1115 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.75 Million shares (or 8.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.34 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.18 Million shares, or about 5.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.37 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,936,797 shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.05 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.96 Million, or 2.03% of the shares, all valued at about $838.55 Million.