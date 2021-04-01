Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s traded shares stood at 14,992,633 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.72, to imply a decline of -5.25% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The ESGC share’s 52-week high remains $4.36, putting it -153.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +19.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $649.87 Million, with an average of 16.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ESGC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) trade information

After registering a -5.25% downside in the latest session, Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.06 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 15.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.11%, and -11.03% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.67%. Short interest in Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) saw shorts transact 7.36 Million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 74.42% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESGC has been trading 103.49% off suggested target high and 45.35% from its likely low.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -48.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 35% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s Major holders

Eros STX Global Corporation insiders hold 11.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.59% of the shares at 35.62% float percentage. In total, 131 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 74.34 Million shares (or 40.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $135.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.92 Million shares, or about 4.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.41 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3,826,828 shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 Million, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about $3.28 Million.