Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s traded shares stood at 1,531,374 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $164.31, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $2.15 in intraday trading. The ENPH share’s 52-week high remains $229.04, putting it -39.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.55. The company has a valuation of $22.26 Billion, with an average of 2.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENPH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside in the latest session, Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $172.3 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 5.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.18%, and -12.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.76%. Short interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw shorts transact 4.32 Million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $222.88, implying an increase of 35.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $167 and $264 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENPH has been trading 60.67% off suggested target high and 1.64% from its likely low.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enphase Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) shares are +100.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.8% against 27.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.8% this quarter before jumping 188.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 73.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $292.04 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $319.94 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $205.54 Million and $125.54 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.1% before jumping 154.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.7% annually.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Enphase Energy, Inc. insiders hold 8.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.12% of the shares at 84.19% float percentage. In total, 797 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.01 Million shares (or 11.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.63 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.09 Million shares, or about 8.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.95 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,207,546 shares. This is just over 2.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $562.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.7 Million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $472.98 Million.