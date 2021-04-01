Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares stood at 3,954,933 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.7, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SOLO share’s 52-week high remains $13.6, putting it -189.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.9. The company has a valuation of $530.67 Million, with an average of 7.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SOLO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

After registering a 0.64% upside in the last session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.80- this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.91%, and -23.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.07%. Short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw shorts transact 14.12 Million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.2, implying an increase of 138.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.79 and $15.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOLO has been trading 224.47% off suggested target high and 87.02% from its likely low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares are +86.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.42% against 27.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -125% this quarter before jumping 57.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2029.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $150Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $370Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $85.95 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. insiders hold 15.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.85% of the shares at 12.83% float percentage. In total, 69 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.92 Million shares (or 18.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.74 Million shares, or about 5.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.75 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 7,633,976 shares. This is just over 23.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 145.94 Thousand, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about $903.34 Thousand.