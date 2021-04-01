DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s traded shares stood at 1,247,664 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $134.23, to imply an increase of 2.36% or $3.1 in intraday trading. The DASH share’s 52-week high remains $256.09, putting it -90.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +9.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $121. The company has a valuation of $43.24 Billion, with an average of 2.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DASH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $173.07, implying an increase of 28.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $150 and $195 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DASH has been trading 45.27% off suggested target high and 11.75% from its likely low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 31.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

DoorDash, Inc. insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.11% of the shares at 90.72% float percentage. In total, 190 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 62.97 Million shares (or 21.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.99 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 52.03 Million shares, or about 17.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.43 Billion.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 1,045,221 shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $149.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 Million, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about $148.19 Million.