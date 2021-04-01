Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.4, to imply an increase of 0.87% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The DBI share’s 52-week high remains $17.97, putting it -3.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.61. The company has a valuation of $1.26 Billion, with an average of 2.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DBI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) trade information

After registering a 0.87% upside in the last session, Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.97 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 3.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.02%, and 39.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 127.45%. Short interest in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) saw shorts transact 6.27 Million shares and set a 2.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.2, implying a decline of -18.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DBI has been trading 3.45% off suggested target high and -48.28% from its likely low.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Designer Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) shares are +221.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -109.74% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.3% this quarter before jumping 100.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $612.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $676.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $481.16 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -45% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -634.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.68% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

Designer Brands Inc. insiders hold 8.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.01% of the shares at 106.98% float percentage. In total, 283 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.26 Million shares (or 15.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.41 Million shares, or about 9.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $49.01 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-ICM Small Company Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,936,252 shares. This is just over 6.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.02 Million, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about $24.79 Million.