Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares stood at 1,977,163 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $86.75, to imply an increase of 4.09% or $3.41 in intraday trading. The DDOG share’s 52-week high remains $119.43, putting it -37.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.04. The company has a valuation of $26.48 Billion, with an average of 4.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Datadog, Inc. (DDOG), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DDOG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

After registering a 4.09% upside in the latest session, Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $88.15 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.76%, and -11.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.95%. Short interest in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw shorts transact 14.94 Million shares and set a 3.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $122.53, implying an increase of 41.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $97 and $141 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DDOG has been trading 62.54% off suggested target high and 11.82% from its likely low.

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Datadog, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) shares are -8.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.91% against -0.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before falling -40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $186.64 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $196.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $131.25 Million and $135.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.2% before jumping 45% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -45% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Datadog, Inc. insiders hold 10.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.85% of the shares at 83.6% float percentage. In total, 681 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.27 Million shares (or 9.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.09 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.14 Million shares, or about 7.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.59 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 6,227,314 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $613.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.98 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $490.56 Million.