Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DQ a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.89.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

After registering a 6.97% upside in the last session, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $77.06 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 2.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.24%, and -27.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.62%. Short interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) saw shorts transact 5.6 Million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $125.93, implying an increase of 66.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $89.27 and $178 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DQ has been trading 135.76% off suggested target high and 18.24% from its likely low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Daqo New Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares are +189.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 204.07% against 18.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.8% this quarter before jumping 4466.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 61.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $297.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $296.48 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $168.83 Million and $133.52 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 76.5% before jumping 122.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 315.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Daqo New Energy Corp. insiders hold 11.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.12% of the shares at 75.08% float percentage. In total, 243 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.85 Million shares (or 8.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $335.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 3.6 Million shares, or about 5.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $206.71 Million.

We also have iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3,020,171 shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $314.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.02 Million, or 4.34% of the shares, all valued at about $314.46 Million.