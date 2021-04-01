Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares stood at 1,087,201 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.43, to imply a decline of -2.62% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The DADA share’s 52-week high remains $61.27, putting it -131.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.6. The company has a valuation of $6.22 Billion, with an average of 2.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DADA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

After registering a -2.62% downside in the latest session, Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.55 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 4.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.06%, and -28.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.96%. Short interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw shorts transact 2.97 Million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -12.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Dada Nexus Limited insiders hold 2.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.34% of the shares at 21.95% float percentage. In total, 141 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Galileo (PTC) Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.77 Million shares (or 5.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $465.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 8.74 Million shares, or about 3.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $319.04 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 2,603,933 shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 Million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about $36.81 Million.