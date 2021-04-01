Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s traded shares stood at 1,302,164 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.55, to imply an increase of 0.95% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The CRON share’s 52-week high remains $15.83, putting it -65.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.62. The company has a valuation of $3.43 Billion, with an average of 2.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CRON a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

After registering a 0.95% upside in the latest session, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.87- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.63%, and -13.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.9%. Short interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw shorts transact 23.67 Million shares and set a 3.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.76, implying a decline of -8.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.92 and $11.06 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRON has been trading 15.81% off suggested target high and -38.01% from its likely low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Cronos Group Inc. insiders hold 50.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.82% of the shares at 30.1% float percentage. In total, 312 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Chescapmanager LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.87 Million shares (or 2.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 7.47 Million shares, or about 2.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $51.87 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 7,473,976 shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.8 Million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about $14.81 Million.