Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares stood at 4,303,356 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.52, to imply an increase of 4.4% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The CYH share’s 52-week high remains $14.09, putting it -4.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.46. The company has a valuation of $1.75 Billion, with an average of 2.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give CYH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

After registering a 4.4% upside in the last session, Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.09 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 4.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.77%, and 57.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.97%. Short interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw shorts transact 5.32 Million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.56, implying a decline of -36.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.1 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYH has been trading -11.24% off suggested target high and -69.67% from its likely low.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Community Health Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) shares are +226.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.78% against -2.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.5% this quarter before falling -103.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.98 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.93 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.02 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 173.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.55% annually.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Community Health Systems, Inc. insiders hold 4.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.3% of the shares at 82.06% float percentage. In total, 253 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.91 Million shares (or 12.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $118.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd with 14.54 Million shares, or about 11.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $108.05 Million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 10,000,000 shares. This is just over 7.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.53 Million, or 5.81% of the shares, all valued at about $64.46 Million.