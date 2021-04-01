CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares stood at 2,586,381 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.82, to imply an increase of 10.23% or $2.21 in intraday trading. The CLSK share’s 52-week high remains $42.6, putting it -78.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $806.61 Million, with an average of 2.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

After registering a 10.23% upside in the last session, CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.24 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.9%, and -0.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18%. Short interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw shorts transact 1.32 Million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CleanSpark, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) shares are +83.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -125% against 8.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 128.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 442% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 60.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

CleanSpark, Inc. insiders hold 8.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.45% of the shares at 14.72% float percentage. In total, 66 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 963.51 Thousand shares (or 19.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 774.23 Thousand shares, or about 15.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $22.49 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 577,643 shares. This is just over 11.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 342.97 Thousand, or 7.04% of the shares, all valued at about $9.96 Million.