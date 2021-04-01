Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s traded shares stood at 2,206,976 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.76, to imply an increase of 2.33% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CHEK share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -155.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.243. The company has a valuation of $123.99 Million, with an average of 3.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CHEK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 70.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHEK has been trading 127.27% off suggested target high and 13.64% from its likely low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Check-Cap Ltd. insiders hold 5.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.08% of the shares at 5.38% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Squarepoint Ops LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 271.89 Thousand shares (or 5.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.07 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC with 195Thousand shares, or about 3.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $89.7 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 91,492 shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $139.98 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58.42 Thousand, or 1.1% of the shares, all valued at about $89.39 Thousand.