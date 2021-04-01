CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s traded shares stood at 3,592,518 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.2. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.32, to imply a decline of -3.54% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The CASI share’s 52-week high remains $3.9, putting it -68.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.46. The company has a valuation of $321.53 Million, with an average of 5.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CASI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

After registering a -3.54% downside in the latest session, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.42- this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 6.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.37%, and -10.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.08%. Short interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) saw shorts transact 1.7 Million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.25, implying an increase of 83.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CASI has been trading 115.52% off suggested target high and 50.86% from its likely low.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) shares are +54.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.53% against 18.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 22.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.6 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.41 Million and $2.67 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.1% before jumping 85.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -48% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 31.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.82% of the shares at 43.23% float percentage. In total, 99 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.97 Million shares (or 5.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Consonance Capital Management LP with 7.58 Million shares, or about 5.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $22.35 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 7,564,127 shares. This is just over 5.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.86 Million, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about $5.48 Million.