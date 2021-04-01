Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)’s traded shares stood at 8,709,424 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.7, to imply a decline of -0.48% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The BPY share’s 52-week high remains $18.27, putting it -3.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.1. The company has a valuation of $16.48 Billion, with an average of 2.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BPY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) trade information

After registering a -0.48% downside in the latest session, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.22 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.94%, and 3.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.39%. Short interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) saw shorts transact 1.82 Million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.4, implying a decline of -1.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPY has been trading 1.69% off suggested target high and -3.95% from its likely low.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.33 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.42 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.09 Billion and $1.44 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22% before falling -1.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -226.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BPY Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out on May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.33, with the share yield ticking at 7.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.91%.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)’s Major holders

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. insiders hold 0.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.27% of the shares at 57.75% float percentage. In total, 229 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 118.57 Million shares (or 27.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.72 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 20.11 Million shares, or about 4.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $290.99 Million.

We also have American Fds International Growth & Income Fd and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, American Fds International Growth & Income Fd holds roughly 2,830,512 shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 Million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about $27.49 Million.