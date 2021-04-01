ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s traded shares stood at 1,710,777 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.6, to imply an increase of 6.82% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The ZIOP share’s 52-week high remains $5.95, putting it -65.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.06. The company has a valuation of $772.8 Million, with an average of 2Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZIOP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

After registering a 6.82% upside in the last session, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.70- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.65%, and -32.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.86%. Short interest in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) saw shorts transact 35.38 Million shares and set a 11.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.67, implying an increase of 57.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZIOP has been trading 108.33% off suggested target high and -16.67% from its likely low.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 45.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. insiders hold 7.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.17% of the shares at 61.91% float percentage. In total, 214 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.56 Million shares (or 8.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.97 Million shares, or about 7.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $40.24 Million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust holds roughly 9,400,000 shares. This is just over 4.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.22 Million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about $15.68 Million.