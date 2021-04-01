The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s traded shares stood at 2,354,802 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.57, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The BNS share’s 52-week high remains $64.38, putting it -2.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.73. The company has a valuation of $75.53 Billion, with an average of 1.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BNS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside in the latest session, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $63.38 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 1.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.42%, and 4.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.84%. Short interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) saw shorts transact 6.62 Million shares and set a 4.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75, implying an increase of 19.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $75 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNS has been trading 19.87% off suggested target high and 19.87% from its likely low.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Bank of Nova Scotia share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares are +51.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.6% against 13.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.1% this quarter before jumping 3.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $5.46 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.64 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.18 Billion and $5.43 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.5% before jumping 3.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -20.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.66% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

BNS Dividends

The Bank of Nova Scotia has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 10, 2017. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a forward dividend ratio of 2.85, with the share yield ticking at 4.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)’s Major holders

The Bank of Nova Scotia insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.92% of the shares at 53.94% float percentage. In total, 681 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 112.65 Million shares (or 9.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.09 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 52.12 Million shares, or about 4.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.82 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 18,316,542 shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $761.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.29 Million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about $548.35 Million.