Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares stood at 1,070,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.07, to imply an increase of 12.06% or $1.73 in intraday trading. The LAC share’s 52-week high remains $28.75, putting it -78.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.39. The company has a valuation of $1.92 Billion, with an average of 3.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LAC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

After registering a 12.06% upside in the last session, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.26 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.73%, and -14.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.05%. Short interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw shorts transact 5.11 Million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.19, implying an increase of 31.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.9 and $25.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAC has been trading 58.68% off suggested target high and -1.06% from its likely low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp. insiders hold 17.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.37% of the shares at 27.11% float percentage. In total, 135 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.77 Million shares (or 3.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 1.26 Million shares, or about 1.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $15.76 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 4,508,928 shares. This is just over 3.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.53 Million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about $30.23 Million.