Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s traded shares stood at 1,253,037 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.88, to imply an increase of 0.2% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ARRY share’s 52-week high remains $54.78, putting it -83.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.13. The company has a valuation of $3.81 Billion, with an average of 3.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARRY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.5, implying an increase of 52.28% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30 and $53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARRY has been trading 77.38% off suggested target high and 0.4% from its likely low.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.11% annually.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders

Array Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 11.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.89% of the shares at 118.96% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.02 Million shares (or 14.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $820.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 17.49 Million shares, or about 13.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $754.47 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 4,500,000 shares. This is just over 3.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $194.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.15 Million, or 1.7% of the shares, all valued at about $92.86 Million.