Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s traded shares stood at 2,816,735 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.17, to imply an increase of 20.23% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The BNTC share’s 52-week high remains $17.39, putting it -236.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.3. The company has a valuation of $24.91 Million, with an average of 20.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BNTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

After registering a 20.23% upside in the last session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.84- this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 11.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.61%, and 64.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.33%. Short interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw shorts transact 44.35 Million shares and set a 16.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 170.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNTC has been trading 170.79% off suggested target high and 170.79% from its likely low.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Benitec Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 12.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.75% of the shares at 16.82% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 108Thousand shares (or 2.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $323.99 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 66.24 Thousand shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $198.72 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 9,459 shares. This is just over 0.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.93 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 700, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $2.1 Thousand.