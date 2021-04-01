XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares stood at 23,189,370 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.51, to imply an increase of 7.95% or $2.69 in intraday trading. The XPEV share’s 52-week high remains $74.49, putting it -104.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.11. The company has a valuation of $26.04 Billion, with an average of 19.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for XPeng Inc. (XPEV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XPEV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

After registering a 7.95% upside in the last session, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.00 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.35%, and 7.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.76%. Short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw shorts transact 20.62 Million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -105.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.12% annually.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc. insiders hold 9.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.84% of the shares at 27.35% float percentage. In total, 331 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Coatue Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.38 Million shares (or 2.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $444.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with 10.38 Million shares, or about 2.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $444.55 Million.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 5,628,007 shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $241.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.83 Million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about $121.36 Million.