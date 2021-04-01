Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s traded shares stood at 1,811,269 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply an increase of 4.5% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The RMTI share’s 52-week high remains $2.62, putting it -125.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $108.55 Million, with an average of 1.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RMTI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

After registering a 4.5% upside in the last session, Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.25 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 7.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.85%, and -14.07% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 14.85%. Short interest in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw shorts transact 6.68 Million shares and set a 3.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 374.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RMTI has been trading 374.14% off suggested target high and 374.14% from its likely low.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rockwell Medical, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) shares are +10.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.57% against 15.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 7.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38% annually.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

Rockwell Medical, Inc. insiders hold 2.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.41% of the shares at 42.37% float percentage. In total, 119 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.79 Million shares (or 5.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.84 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.79 Million shares, or about 2.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.82 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,781,584 shares. This is just over 1.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 Million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about $1.49 Million.