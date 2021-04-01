Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s traded shares stood at 2,395,404 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $78.63, to imply a decline of -2.04% or -$1.64 in intraday trading. The NUE share’s 52-week high remains $82.76, putting it -5.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.72. The company has a valuation of $23.69 Billion, with an average of 4.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nucor Corporation (NUE), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NUE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.06.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) trade information

After registering a -2.04% downside in the latest session, Nucor Corporation (NUE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $82.76 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 5.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.88%, and 27.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.69%. Short interest in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) saw shorts transact 3.55 Million shares and set a 1.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.56, implying a decline of -12.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $50 and $86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NUE has been trading 9.37% off suggested target high and -36.41% from its likely low.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nucor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nucor Corporation (NUE) shares are +79.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 135.33% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 209.1% this quarter before jumping 694.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $7.2 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.62 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.62 Billion and $4.41 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28% before jumping 72.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 57.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -42.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.65% annually.

NUE Dividends

Nucor Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 26 and April 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nucor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.62, with the share yield ticking at 2.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.87%.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Major holders

Nucor Corporation insiders hold 0.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.75% of the shares at 82.19% float percentage. In total, 1054 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 35.18 Million shares (or 11.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.87 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 28.21 Million shares, or about 9.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.5 Billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nucor Corporation (NUE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 13,849,950 shares. This is just over 4.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $674.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.5 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $452.32 Million.