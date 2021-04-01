KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares stood at 3,160,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.98, to imply a decline of -0.02% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BEKE share’s 52-week high remains $79.4, putting it -39.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.79. The company has a valuation of $67.47 Billion, with an average of 3.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BEKE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

After registering a -0.02% downside in the last session, KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $58.35 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.9%, and -10.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.41%. Short interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw shorts transact 13.15 Million shares and set a 2.66 days time to cover.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -69.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.54% annually.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.33% of the shares at 17.49% float percentage. In total, 308 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.63 Million shares (or 1.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.09 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 10.96 Million shares, or about 1.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $674.78 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5,886,396 shares. This is just over 0.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $375.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.46 Million, or 0.5% of the shares, all valued at about $274.32 Million.