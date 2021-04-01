Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s traded shares stood at 3,206,661 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.56, to imply a decline of -0.25% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The BSX share’s 52-week high remains $42.37, putting it -9.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.65. The company has a valuation of $54.64 Billion, with an average of 6.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BSX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.36, implying an increase of 12.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $39 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSX has been trading 29.67% off suggested target high and 1.14% from its likely low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boston Scientific Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares are +2.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.38% against 15.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.1% this quarter before jumping 337.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $2.62 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.76 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.54 Billion and $2Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3% before jumping 37.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -119.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.55% annually.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 112.01 Million shares, or about 7.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.28 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 40,109,537 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.53 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.32 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $1.28 Billion.