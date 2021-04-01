Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares stood at 4,143,089 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.05, to imply an increase of 7.09% or $1.79 in intraday trading. The BE share’s 52-week high remains $44.95, putting it -66.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.56. The company has a valuation of $4.65 Billion, with an average of 2.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

After registering a 7.09% upside in the last session, Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.49 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.59%, and -5.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.62%. Short interest in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) saw shorts transact 12.72 Million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.85, implying an increase of 28.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.5 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BE has been trading 66.36% off suggested target high and -27.91% from its likely low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bloom Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares are +60.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -82.09% against 7.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.4% this quarter before jumping 87% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $206.84 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $237.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $156.7 Million and $187.86 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32% before jumping 26.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corporation insiders hold 3.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.19% of the shares at 68.6% float percentage. In total, 374 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.89 Million shares (or 8.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $369.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.88 Million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $311.94 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information holds roughly 7,339,048 shares. This is just over 5.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $179.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.5 Million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about $100.38 Million.