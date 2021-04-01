UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s traded shares stood at 1,030,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.93, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The UWMC share’s 52-week high remains $14.38, putting it -81.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.24. The company has a valuation of $12.73 Billion, with an average of 6.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UWMC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the last session, UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.29- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 4.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.46%, and 4.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.6%. Short interest in UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) saw shorts transact 9.7 Million shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.5, implying an increase of 45.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.5 and $13.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UWMC has been trading 70.24% off suggested target high and 19.8% from its likely low.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.65% annually.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation Class has its next earnings report out on February 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UWM Holdings Corporation Class has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 5.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.